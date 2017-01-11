O’Neill: Journalism standards higher

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill says young journalists today should aspire to the standards set by veterans of the trade such as the late Oseah Philemon and Susuve Laumaea.

Correcting a report and the editorial in The National in relation to the speech he made during the funeral service for Laumaea last Friday, O’Neill said he did not think that journalism standards in the country were falling.

“They are the highest they have ever been. But it is just a few writers who do not meet those standards,” he said in a statement yesterday.

“The point I have made is to encourage our journalists today to aspire to the standards set by the great writers in our history.

“The reporting of veteran journalists like Oseah Philemon and Susuve Laumaea laid the foundations for the high quality journalism we expect today. Young journalists can be encouraged by the work of great writers who have come before them. Fact above all else is essential for great journalism, not rumor and not misinformation.

“We want to see more journalists attain the high bar that was set by their media mentors over the years and ensure PNG journalism sets the standard for our region.”

O’Neill said news space was more complicated than in the past with many pressures placed on accurate journalism. Bu he said journalists should stand up as professionals.

“There are threats to real journalism that come from fake news on the one hand, and the pressures placed on some journalists to produce factory-news that is not checked or balanced,” he said. “Our top news men and women know they have to work beyond these pressures.

“This means better training for our young journalists, and the freedom to find news that is really in the public interest.

“This includes more news about our people, our culture and our traditions, and how these are affected by globalisation and modernity.

“We need our journalists to get out of the capitals more and to tell the stories about the lives of our people in remote rural areas.

“Papua New Guinea has one of the most robust and free media sectors in the world, where press freedom is guaranteed.

“I know we can continue to enhance training and raise skill levels to elevate journalism in Papua New Guinea even higher.”

