O’Neill, Kuczynski discuss food security

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill has discussed with Peru President Pedro Kuczynski how the two countries can work together to develop a drought-resistant potato which can withstand extreme weather conditions.

O’Neill said Peruvians took a special interest in researching better varieties of potato.

“Our officials will engage with the International Potato Institute in Peru and consider options for develop varieties of potato better suited to conditions around PNG,” he said.

“With increased extreme weather brought about by climate change, we can expect more weather events that can destroy crops in the coming years. This includes drought, but also increased rainfall in other areas where potatoes will need to be more tolerant to changing conditions.

“PNG researches and their counterparts in Peru have the opportunity to enhance our food security, and ultimately save lives in times of drought.”

He said the Apec summit in Lima last week brought together leaders, ministers and delegates from Apec’s 21 member economies to discuss strengthening investment and creating jobs.

