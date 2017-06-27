O’Neill lauds Undi for initiative

By TONY PALME

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill has saluted Ialibu businesswoman Ruth Undi for being a beacon of change for women in the Ialibu-Pangia, Kagua Erave and Imbonggu districts of Southern Highlands.

O’Neill commended Undi, her husband Roxon and brother Karl Yalo for organising one of the largest gatherings in Ialibu last Thursday when he and Chinese Ambassador Xue Bing launched the Mama Halivim Mama Association and attended the ground-breaking ceremony for the Western Pacific University.

O’Neill said Undi was a role model for successful women in the country, who had the heart to give something back to their community.

Undi is the first woman in the country to invest K1 million in a loan facility which women in the eastern end of the province can borrow from to run their businesses.

She said she wanted to see poverty reduced.

“The factor that motivated me to help these mothers is to reduce poverty,” Undi said.

“When I was a little girl, I witnessed the struggles my mother went through to make ends meet for our family,” she said.

“Mothers today face the same situation that my mother faced and it is very sad to see them suffer that way.

“I want to give something back to my community, district and province.”

She said some families lived a subsistence lifestyle and only engaged in small-scale agricultural activities to meet the needs of their family members.

“But I want to mobilise them to venture into commercial activities in a sustainable manner.

“Women can borrow money and start their own small businesses like trade stores, grow vegetables, operate PMV services, own second-hand clothing businesses.”

