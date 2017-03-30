O’Neill: No more borrowing

By GYNNIE KERO

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill has asked people not to panic as the Government does not plan to do anymore borrowing.

O’Neill told Parliament yesterday that the country’s debt level was within its limits or below 30 per cent of the GDP.

“We are much better than many countries,” he said.

“No need to panic.”

O’Neill was responding to Bulolo MP Sam Basil, who asked about the country’s debt level and if the Government would get more loans before the issue of writs next month.

Basil noted that a loan of more than K800 million was approved for roads in Ialibu-Pangia, Southern Highlands.

Basil said Treasurer Patrick Pruaitch approved this week a K223 million loan from World Bank for a water supply project.

But O’Neill said: “Ialibu Pangia roads were part of the ADB Highlands Highway rehabilitation tranche funds that has been used to roll out programmes and maintaining roads in the six Highlands provinces starting from Eastern Highlands to Southern Highlands.

“This was an ongoing programme for the past 10-15 years, loan approved by the former Government, we are now completing the tranche.

“Negotiations are ongoing for a third tranche, but it will be concluded by the next government.

“We didn’t get new loans.”

