O’Neill pays tribute to Susan Karike

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill paid tribute to the late Susan Karike Huhume, who in 1971 as a 15-year-old, designed the country’s flag.

“Her simple and very effective visual creation is one of the symbols that binds our people together and builds a feeling of unity,” O’Neill said in a statement.

“The fact that a 15-year-old girl, as she was in 1971, could design such an iconic image of our country speaks of the talent she had. It is also very fitting that the flag of a new country, with young leaders and great aspirations for the future, could be invented by someone who was so young.”

She passed away last Tuesday.

He conveyed the nation’s condolence and sympathy to her family.

“We thank you for the beautiful design that the late Susan Karike Huhume created for our people,” O’Neill said.

“The symbol of her creation will live centuries beyond her years, and be flown on our flag poles for generations to come in Papua New Guinea and around the world.”

National Capital District Governor Powes Parkop thanked her for her gift to the nation.

“The bird of paradise with the five stars of the Southern Cross and the choice of red, black and gold is a masterpiece of art that captures the soul of our nation and our people to unite under that flag and built this nation of a thousand tribes,” Parkop said.

