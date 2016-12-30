O’Neill pays tribute to two veteran journalists

IT is with great sadness that our nation ends the year with news of the passing of two newsmen who were respected and celebrated around Papua New Guinea, says Prime Minister Peter O’Neill.

“The late Susuve Laumaea and the late Oseah Philemon each made great contributions to the communication of essential information to our people,” O’Neill said. “It was a shock to learn of the passing of both men.

“I wish to extend condolences and sympathies, on behalf of the Government and the nation, to the families of these outstanding communicators.

“The late Susuve Laumaea proudly worked for the Office of the Prime Minister, and had a long-time commitment to serving the nation through his support for the People’s National Congress Party.

“Susuve was very much involved in the communication of policies that have changed our nation and touched the lives of millions.”

O’Neill thanked Laumaea for his companionship and his dedication to PNG. “Susuve will always be remembered in the history of the People’s National Congress Party.”

“The late Philemon was a man of great stature in journalism in PNG. He was a man who understood the politics of our nation as well as any journalist or editor, and maintained neutrality in his coverage.

“Oseah made an enormous contribution to the media freedom that we enjoy today in PNG.

“Our democracy is better for the efforts of the late Oseah Philemon and all who have stood beside him to ensure a free media.

“He was highly respected by his peers and many journalists learned their profession under his strong guidance.”

