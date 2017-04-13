O’Neill praises church

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill has acknowledged the contributions of the church in the country to national development, saying many families will suffer without them.

In his Easter message, O’Neill acknowledged “with gratitude, the wonderful contribution the church and the Christian community make, to so many aspects of our national life”.

“Without the services church organisations provide in PNG, the living standards in many communities and families would suffer,” he said. “I thank the church school teachers, church health workers for the dedicated services you provide to our families across the nation.

“Across all denominations, our Christian churches help to meet our real needs in our remote and regional areas.

“Our churches support family life, work to end violence against women, and to address the challenges posed by HIV/AIDS.

“I also applaud the work of our churches in the growing area of trade and vocational training.

This vital work contributes to the skilling of our young people and employment growth in our economy

“On behalf of our Government, I thank the leaders of all our Christian churches for their commitment and great compassion.”

He said Easter highlighted the triumph of good over evil.

“Throughout Christian communities in cities, towns and villages around our nation, we celebrate our faith,” he said.

“We will again be reminded of the enormous sacrifice that our Lord and Saviour made on the cross on the first Good Friday.

“On Easter Sunday, the sadness of his suffering will be replaced by the glory of His resurrection.

“The good will overcome evil, which will strengthen the foundations for our Christian church that serves our nation so well today.”

He reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to fund the churches.

“This funding assists church-run health and welfare services to be maintained and expanded, and it is a programme we are committed to continue,” he said.

“We are truly blessed with the wide-ranging, compassionate and growing work of our churches, and church organisations.

“Our nation is changing, it is growing and developing, and we must continue to advance Papua New Guinea.

“As we celebrate the great Christian festival of Easter, I know you join with me in giving thanks for this work in all its forms, and we pray that it will continue to grow.”

He said the historic elevation of Catholic Archbishop Cardinal Sir John Ribat by Pope Francis to be PNG’s first cardinal was not just a tribute to Sir John’s leadership, but also reflected the Holy Father’s acknowledgement of the importance of Christianity in PNG.

