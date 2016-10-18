O’Neill praises Oil Search boss

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill has congratulated Peter Botten for being named by Harvard Business Review as one of the 100 top performing chief executive officers in the world.

It is the second consecutive year he has been included in the list.

O’Neill in a statement said: “He (Botten) has a proven track record over more than two decades in elevating Oil Search to be one of the best performing companies in the world.

“And he has a demonstrated commitment to development in Papua New Guinea.”

He said Botten’s work “goes beyond the resources sector to improving the lives of our people through the Oil Search Foundation and as chair of the Hela Provincial Health Authority”.

“Botten has also guided the involvement of Oil Search to partner with the Government to reform major infrastructure including the National Football Stadium and Sir Manasupe Haus,” he said.

“Now Oil Search is once again partnering with the Government to build Apec Haus that will host the prime ministers and presidents of Apec countries when we host Apec in 2018. It is fitting to see him included in this elite group of global CEOs.”

Finance Minister and Tari-Pori MP James Marape said: “I congratulate Peter Botten on his strong leadership in business that has seen Oil Search grow into being the leading Papua New Guinea petroleum investment company. Botten is acknowledged for also giving his time and experience to charities and public organisations like lately accepting the chairmanship of Hela Provincial Health Authority board.”

Related