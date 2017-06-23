O’Neill praises university ‘of global standard’

FAMILIES in the Highlands region will soon be able to send their sons and daughters to a university in their region when the Western Pacific University opens, according to Prime Minister Peter O’Neill.

He said during the ground-breaking ceremony in the Ialibu-Pangia electorate yesterday that the university would make a big difference to the families who would no longer have to send their children away from the region to attend university.

“This university will take the burden of concern away from parents having their sons and daughters studying away from home,” he said.

O’Neill said the university would be a tertiary institution “of global standard”.

“The Western Pacific University will enrol 6000 students and bring in lecturers and academics from Papua New Guinea and around the Pacific,” he said.

On the 19-hectare site will be for accommodation, library, lecture buildings and recreation facilities.

It will be Papua New Guinea’s fifth State-owned university.

It becomes the seventh in the country, including privately-owned universities.

