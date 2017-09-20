O’Neill to present PNG report at UN assembly

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill will present Papua New Guinea’s “country statement” at the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

He will also address a conference to promote investment opportunities in the country’s resources sector.

He will also meet with senior executives of ExxonMobil in Dallas, Texas.

O’Neill said the opening of the general debate at the United Nations “provides an opportunity to share Papua New Guinea’s perspective on priority national, regional and global issues”.

“Through this process we engage with partner countries to find common ground on matters of significance to our people,” he said.

“As a developing country, Papua New Guinea carries a number of concerns on which we seek greater engagement with larger economies.

“The plight of people who have been displaced by conflict or climate change, or by the instability in the global economy, are all matters that have significant impact on developing countries.”

During the business and investment conference in New York, O’Neill will address current and future investment partners in PNG’s resources sector.

“With the gradual improvement of energy prices, now is the time to invest in Papua New Guinea,” he said.

“That is the key message I will take to leading resources companies.

“The oil and gas sector in Papua New Guinea has enormous potential and we will continue to discuss operations with investment partners to expand investment and create more jobs.”

He is also looking forward to the meeting with executives from ExxonMobil “to hear their views on ongoing investment in Papua New Guinea”.

Like this: Like Loading...