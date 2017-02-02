O’Neill presents Bill to Parliament

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill yesterday presented a Bill to Parliament to amend the Organic Law on National and Local Level Government Elections. These are:

An amendment to Section 87 of the Organic Law on National and Local-Level Government Elections in which the Government is proposing an increase of the nomination fees for Regional and Open seats from K1000 to K10,000;

an amendment to Section 208 of the Organic Law on National and Local-Level Government Elections to ensure all petitions are better managed by the Electoral Commission and dispensed with in an effective manner;

a change to Section 209 to see an increase of the deposit as security for costs relating to all election petitions from the current K5000 to K20,000; and,

A change to Section 45 to allow for electronic enrollment of persons who are eligible.

O’Neill also presented the Organic Law on Provincial Governments and Local Level Governments (Amendment) Law 2016, to make changes for the date of return of writs for the LLG elections to 12 months after the national election.

They all had their second reading and first vote yesterday.

One more vote and one more reading is required in two months’ time.

It means that Parliament must sit in early April to pass this constitutional law and amendments.

