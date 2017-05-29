O’Neill promises to set up special fund for education

THE Government will use its experiences of the past five years to improve its free education policy, Prime Minister Peter O’Neill says.

The prime minister gave this assurance on FM100 talkback show last week.

“From 2018 onwards, our government will establish an education endowment fund,” he said.

“A certain percentage of all our resource developments will be parked into this by law.

“That fund will only be for education of our children in the country.

“We are not waiting for Treasury or Finance departments to collect tax or wait for money to come into Waigani public accounts and then waiting for it to be distributed out to the schools as we are doing today.

“We must have funds all the time so that it becomes a priority of life, priority for any government.

“If we don’t do it by law, it will not happen.”

