O’Neill slams Pruaitch

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill is concerned about the “political backflips” by sacked Cabinet Ministers in the lead-up to polling, saying they are only putting their credibility at stake.

He singled out in particular former Treasurer Patrick Pruaitch, who he said did not raise any concerns about the operation of the Central Bank while in Cabinet.

“In just a few weeks, we have seen National Alliance Party members abandoning long-held and publicly-stated policy positions and claiming that they had not been honest in their public statements while in Government,” he said.

He said Pruaitch claimed that his financial powers as Treasurer were removed last year.

He made it public after being removed from office.

“He has also suddenly changed his views on the Central Bank, changed his views on economic development in the country and claims that he defied legislation concerning government finance activities,” O’Neill said.

“These are not the words and actions of a leader, but of a person seeking political opportunity and selling out his reputation and credibility.”

Pruaitch said early this month when the NA party left the Government coalition that they would have left earlier if it was not for their concern over political stability in the country.

He admitted that he and O’Neill “had differing views in terms of managing the economy”.

He also criticised the operations of the Central Bank and called on governor Loi Bakani not to “politicise issues”. But O’Neill said yesterday anything Pruaitch “says now, that he could have said before but failed to do so, demonstrates that he either had no backbone when in Government, or that is just playing politics now”.

“During his three years as Treasurer, if he had problems with the advice of the Central Bank, why did he not say so back then?” O’Neill said. He said Pruaitch’s credibility was being brought into question “with his backflips on policies and advice that he backed over five years in Government and three years as Treasurer”.

