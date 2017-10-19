O’Neill thanks Maneke for embracing reshuffle

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill has thanked Talasea MP Francis Maneke for embracing the Cabinet reshuffle this week which saw him decommissioned as the Minister for Communication and Information Technology.

He thanked Maneke for his service as Cabinet minister.

Maneke makes way for Bulolo MP and Pangu Pati leader Sam Basil, who was yesterday named Minister for Communication, Information Technology and Energy.

“Ours is a coalition Government in which we must have representation in Cabinet for all partners in the government,” O’Neill said.

“There is a set number of Cabinet positions available, and I thank Talasea MP Francis Maneke for placing the interests of the Government and the nation above all else.

“He is a very capable member and minister and has a strong ministerial future in the years ahead.

“In our system of Government, it is essential that we continue to evolve Cabinet and ministerial allocations in the interest of ensuring consultation and diversity of representation.

“Together, in our Government, across districts and provinces, and agencies and departments, we will work together to deliver positive change for the people.”

Basil is the parliamentary leader of the 15 Pangu Pati MPs in Government.

Like this: Like Loading...