O’Neill thanks World Bank

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill has thanked the World Bank for its commitment to strengthening healthcare in Papua New Guinea.

He said he appreciated the efforts of World Bank staff to step-up in the fight against tuberculosis in affected areas.

He made the comments after meeting with World Bank Country Director for Papua New Guinea in Port Moresby Michael Kerf this week.

“TB continues to be a challenge and while we’re having successes, there is the ongoing risk of spread and lack of understanding in affected areas,” O’Neill said.

“The World Bank is dedicated to strengthening the fight against TB around the world. And has a clear commitment to fight TB in Papua New Guinea.

“In the meeting with executives from the World Bank Group in Port Moresby this week, we discussed a series of development projects, of which the most significant is a proposed TB programme.

“The World Bank is interested in working with the Government to build infrastructure in both combating and treating TB.

“This is in line with the government plans to establish isolation wards servicing in Western and Gulf.

“While we have already identified the demountable buildings for use on these sites, World Bank support will enhance this programme.

“They (bank) are also interested in supporting the purchase of drugs, and education so people will know how to use the medication.

“Another long-term effort, we are also interested in working with the World Bank to deploy equipment for laboratory testing and screening for TB.

“This would be further supported with technology to build state-of-the-art databases on infections, and to track changes to infection rates so that spreads can be dealt with.”

Like this: Like Loading...