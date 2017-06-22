O’Neill unhurt as stones fly in Tari

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill escaped unhurt when supporters of rival candidates for the Tari-Pori electorate clashed yesterday in Tari town, Hela.

O’Neill was speaking for five minutes when trouble started between the supporters of Finance Minister James Marape and those belonging to rival candidates James Mai, Justin Hiara and Johnny Philip.

According to security forces in Tari, O’Neill was escorted from the rally to the airport terminal building and later taken out to the Nikita police barracks, about 1km out of Tari, to catch a ride on a helicopter.

A source said Marape and Koroba-Kopiago MP Philip Undialu – who is contesting the governor’s seat – and other candidates, were not hurt.

The source said there were two political rallies next to each other in Tari town, one hosted by the People’s National Congress party and the other by the other parties.

The source said that at around 1.30pm, as O’Neill was speaking, those at the other rally turned up the volume on their loudspeakers, causing disturbances.

Source said Marape’s supporters reacted and both sides started throwing stones at each other for about an hour until the security forces intervened.

Western End police divisional commander Kaiglo Ambane said there were no serious injuries and the situation in Tari town was under control.

He said that those who had attended the rallies had returned to their villages.

Marape described yesterday’s incident as a “desperate failed attempt to disrupt the PNC rally in Tari.

“A large crowd of around 10,000 people came out to greet the prime minister, who was in Tari to make a major announcement on the transfer of K3.5 billion in Kroton shares to landowners and provincial administrations in Hela, Southern Highlands, Gulf and Central provinces,” he said.

“I commend our own supporters who have shown maturity and restraint during the attempted disruption by opposition candidates.

“I also congratulate the police for managing this rowdy and disruptive crowd through the measured use of tear gas,” Marape said.

