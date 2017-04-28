O’Neill unveils new Air Niugini aircraft

Kokoda maybe grounded in Papua New Guinea but the name will be soaring into the Pacific skies soon.

The latest addition to Air Niugini’s aircraft fleet, a Fokker 70, was unveiled yesterday as Kokoda – named after the popular walking trail, the scene of a Pacific campaign in World War II.

With the commemoration of Kokoda’s 75th anniversary to mark the World War II Kokoda campaign this year, the new addition and its name were launched by Prime Minister Peter O’Neill yesterday and blessed by Cardinal Sir John Ribat.

O’Neill said the Kokoda campaign during WWII was a significant event of the country and for Air Niugini to name the aircraft Kokoda was important to the history of PNG.

“The battle of Kokoda is, of course, a significant part of our history and the naming of this aircraft Kokoda will further enhanced the battle of Kokoda and the track of Kokoda to many Papua New Guineans and the travelling public as they board this particular plane,” he said.

O’Neill thanked the Air Niugini management for giving prominence to the Kokoda campaign.

“On behalf of the country and the travelling public, let me express our appreciation to the Air Niugini management and staff for giving prominence to the significance of the Battle of Kokoda, especially on this occasion marking the 75th anniversary of this battle,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...