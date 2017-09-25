O’Neill urges nations to be proactive with issues

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill has called on the big nations to be more proactive in dealing with global issues which impact on developing countries, such as climate change and refugees.

In his address to the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday in New York, O’Neill said many of the challenges which confronted smaller nations today “are not of our making, but we bear the consequences of actions by other larger and developed countries”.

“We live in a rapidly globalising world, where many events and influences are beyond national borders. The challenges we face are unlikely to be overcome by any individual country,” he said.

“All nations, large or small, rich or poor, weak or strong, must strengthen our resolve and work together.”

O’Neill said global factors had undermined growth in developing countries, which should be considered by larger countries.

“One of the biggest threats to humanity comes from within our global community of nations. Climate change is real, and it is taking lives and destroying communities,” he said.

“PNG and other Pacific island nations remain highly vulnerable to the adverse impacts of climate change.

“This includes extreme tropical storms, severe droughts and seawater inundation in coastal communities.

“The chances for development in smaller countries have been harmed by the mess created by the more powerful nations.”

