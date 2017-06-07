O’Neill visits remote EHP district, vows change

By MALUM NALU

PEOPLE of remote Wonenara, Eastern Highlands, yesterday received their most important visitor in recent times – Prime Minister Peter O’Neill.

People’s National Congress leader O’Neill led Eastern Highlands Governor Julie Soso, Unggai-Bena MP Benny Allan and Gumine MP Nick Kuman to this backwater part of PNG sandwiched between Eastern Highlands, Gulf and Morobe to campaign for their party candidate John Boito.

Hundreds gathered at Wiabo Primary School in Yelia LLG, an area with no road links despite it producing some of the finest coffee in the country, to see the prime minister.

After Obura-Wonenera, O’Neill flew by helicopter to Okapa, where a massive crowd gathered at a campaign rally for PNC candidate and incumbent MP Isaac Waigavara,

O’Neill had no hesitation in promising a road link with the outside world if the people of Obura-Wonenara elected Boito.

He also made a commitment of K250,000 for Wiabo Primary School to be paid immediately.

“It is my promise to you that

you will be linked to the outside world over the next five years,” he said.

“We will fix the Highlands Highway over the next five years, and we will fix the road to Obura-Wonenara over the next five years. “Services will flow into this area when the road is built.”

O’Neill said he came from a “back page” part of PNG in Pangia, Southern Highlands, and empathised with the people of Wonenara.

“The cries of our people are the same – they want roads, schools, hospitals and a guaranteed future for their children.”

O’Neill said the previous government had not spent any money on schools and health facilities until he came into power.

He said money was flowing into provinces and districts like never before, due to provincial and district funds, and there was no need for Obura-Wonenara to be lagging behind.

“The money is there, and if there is no development, it is the fault of the leader,” O’Neill said.

He said his government’s free education policy was working in remote areas like Obura-Wonenara and should continue.

“Education is the only thing that will change the lives of our children,” O’Neill said.

“We must make sure that free education continues.”

He said PNC, with 93 candidates, would form the next government easily and Obura-Wonenara should not miss out by not being part of it.

Like this: Like Loading...