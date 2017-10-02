O’Neill vows to allocate funding for authority

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill has promised the people of Lae and Morobe that funding will be made available in the 2018 budget to implement the Lae City Authority (LCA).

Lae MP John Rosso, a member of the Pangu Pati which recently joined the O’Neill-led Government, questioned what was being done to get the Lae City Authority off the ground.

Rosso said the provincial government under Governor Ginson Saonu had agreed to work with the Morobe MPs in getting the authority going.

He said former Governor Kelly Naru had also withdrawn a court case challenging the establishment of the LCA.

O’Neill welcomed the withdrawal of the case. He said the LCA had already been established by an act of Parliament.

“This Parliament has passed the legislation and in fact, the LCA is already established by the act of Parliament. We look forward to working with the MP for Lae and reconstitute the authority to better manage the services that are not available today to the residents of Lae city.”

He said running a city such as Lae was an important responsibility.

“Residents needs proper services of water, garbage collection, sewage and city facilities and amenities,” O’Neill said.

