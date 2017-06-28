O’Neill warns against electoral offences

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill says anyone – election officials, candidates, supporters, security personnel – attempting to pervert the electoral process must face the full brunt of the law.

He sounded the warning as he arrived in Southern Highlands to cast his vote on Friday at his Ialibu-Pangia electorate.

He said while he was generally pleased with the conduct of the election in the first few days, there had been instances where some candidates and party officials had tried to manipulate the electoral process.

“The electoral commissioner (Patilias Gamato) has to put his foot down and refer any candidate, party official or individual,” he said.

“We must ensure free and fair elections.

“I say in the strongest possible terms that police and election officials must do their jobs to uphold the law.

“Regardless of which party a candidate or individual belongs to, they are not above the law, and they must be held to account.”

He said the eight-week campaign had been long but enjoyable.

“Regardless of who people vote for, as they cast their vote, they should cherish that moment and be proud of our nation.”

