O’Neill welcomes court ruling on OC referral

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill has welcomed the decision by the Supreme Court to declare as unconstitutional his referral by the Ombudsman Commission under the Leadership Code.

O’Neill said the Supreme Court decision provided clarity on important constitutional questions which had been referred to it by the Attorney-General and two National Court judges.

“I have been totally confident from the very outset that the decision by the National Executive Council (NEC) in relation to the borrowing of funds (UBS K3 billion loan) to facilitate the State taking equity in Oil Search was not illegal, unconstitutional, or in any way contrary to the national interest,” he said.

“I believe that the unanimous judgment, when examined in detail, will clarify the role of the Ombudsman Commission in relation to, not just Leadership Code matters, but also the role of the NEC, under the Constitution, when it comes to the business of government.

“I respect the role of the Supreme Court on constitutional issues that are referred to it, as does my Government.

“The clarity of this decision is most welcome.”

