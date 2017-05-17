O’Neill welcomes NA’s decision

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill has welcomed the decision by the parliamentary wing of the National Alliance (NA) Party to withdraw from the Government in the lead-up to elections.

“The decision was expected for some time, and the party continuing in the Government would have been hypocritical considering recent outbursts by some members,” he said.

“We thank them for their support over the past five years and their commitment to the policies and economic decisions of the Government.

“The policies of the PNC-led Government are the policies that NA members voted for and supported in Parliament.

“Their actions and comments during the course of this election campaign clearly reflect their current mindset, where political convenience is being placed ahead of the national interest. Either their hearts are not in the positions that they been when they supported Government policies over the past five years, or they are now playing political games.”

“The people of our nation want to hear genuine and honest policy debates. “

