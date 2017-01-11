Online registry reduces time, cost and risk: Bank

PAPUA New Guinea’s new online registry which went live last May is dramatically reducing the time, cost and risk associated with registering security interests over moveable assets.

According to the Asian Development Bank’s website, lenders can search the registry and quickly verify whether there are existing claims on an asset being pledged.

The information was put together last month by Luke Dunstan, a communications specialist with ADB’s Pacific Private Sector Development Initiative based in Sydney, Australia.

He noted that streamlined and strengthened repossession laws were making transactions safer and more commercially viable for lenders.

“In the event of a default, collateral can be recouped without dealing with lawyers or the courts. Under the new Personal Property Security Act, which established PNG’s secured transactions system, finance institutions need to register all security interests in non-land assets,” the website stated.

“For major lenders, with tens of thousands of loans on their books, getting ready for the registry was a major concern.

“The online interface developed allows lenders to create hundreds or even thousands of registry filings at once by collating loan data in a single spreadsheet. By the time the registry went live, it had close to 200,000 individual entries.”

