Online selection to stop space-buying practice

By ZACHERY PER

THE introduction of online selection of Grade 12 students for tertiary institutions from next year is to prevent the practice of parents with money buying space for their children, University of Goroka Vice-Chancellor Prof Musawe Sinebare says.

He told graduating Grade 12 students from Goroka Grammar School that parents with money were buying spaces in colleges and universities which denied some deserving students their first-choice institution.

Sinebare, a former secretary for Education, said the department had been looking for ways to stop the space-buying practice.

Sinebare was also instrumental in initiating methods to prevent examination papers being leaked to avoid students cheating.

“We put in some security measures to protect the papers and answers which are now under strict scrutiny. It is no longer the days when people with money can buy examination answer sheets,” he said.

“If someone cheated to get into the system, he will forever cheat in his work places and bring disrepute to normal processes and procedures of getting jobs done.”

Education director of Goroka Grammar School Paddy Kelly said many private schools not registered under the Education Department are conducting examinations set by the department.

He urged relevant authorities to investigate and stop them.

