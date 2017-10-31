Online selection system hailed

The recent approach of introducing an online selection system for grade 12 students in the country to enter universities and colleges is a milestone achievement by Department of Education and Government.

It is the first of its kind and an excellent initiative taken by the department.

I am certain that this concept will eradicate those who have been manipulating the system.

We will see great improvements in our academic levels.

Kennedy Topints

Ngalkhay – Nongii Emiil

Port Moresby

