Online selection system hailed
The recent approach of introducing an online selection system for grade 12 students in the country to enter universities and colleges is a milestone achievement by Department of Education and Government.
It is the first of its kind and an excellent initiative taken by the department.
I am certain that this concept will eradicate those who have been manipulating the system.
We will see great improvements in our academic levels.
Kennedy Topints
Ngalkhay – Nongii Emiil
Port Moresby