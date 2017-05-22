Open campus graduates 27

TWENTY-seven students graduated with a Bachelor of Education in primary and secondary school management at the University of Goroka Highlands regional open campus in Mt Hagen on Friday.

This is the second graduation. The first was held last year when 47 people graduated with bachelors in education.

Western Highlands deputy administrator Stanley Maip and provincial education adviser Nokks Kiap also graduated with the students.

Most of the graduates are teachers from primary and secondary schools.

The graduation was held at the Hagen Park Secondary School witnessed by parents, families, students and the public.

The second graduation was also attended by chancellor Joseph Sukwianomb, vice-chancellor Prof Musawe Sinebare, pro-chancellor Julienne Kaman, pro-vice-chancellor academic, research and innovation Teng Waninga, executive director for distance and flexible learning Kensol Rui, UOG open campus Highlands regional director Hugo Kop and Western Highlands administrator Joseph Neng.

Sinebare said UOG established open centres to bring education to people’s doorsteps.

He said so far UOG has produced more than 20,000 teachers throughout the country and also in the South-West of the Pacific.

Sinebari said the 27 graduates are also included in the more than 20,000 teachers which UOG is producing.

“UOG believes in producing highly educated population in the country that will work to help in developing and bringing the nation forward,” Sinebari said.

He said PNG can change through education and the university is reaching out to make education become flexible.

Sinebari said the Vision 2050 can be achieved through education.

“The open campus is to bring the university close to the people so that they can be trained to help others so that together they can develop a healthy Papua New Guinea,” Sinebari said.

He said UOG is extending its programmes to the wider population and this graduation is a part of the university’s dream.

“This is the second graduation and we are looking at continuing with our programmes,” Sinebari said.

He said there will be another graduation in Honiara.

Sinebari said the illiterate rate of Papua New Guinea is 50 per cent and it needs to decrease through education.

