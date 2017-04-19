I am open to coaching, Pini says

AS the career of PNG’s swimming sensation Ryan Pini takes a slow amble downhill, his passion to help future swimmers is growing.

The 35-year-old will be remembered through time as one of the greatest swimmers to represent the country and the first PNG swimmer to reach an Olympic final.

Pini’s focus now is in competing in the Masters Championships, where former swimmers and interested swimmers carry on in the sport, keeping themselves fit.

But having time to coach and mentor upcoming swimmers is something the champion swimmer says he would have time for.

“The young swimmers coming up are a group of good athletes that are shining through and they’ve been through the programmes,” Pini said.

“The Pacific Games was a really good competition for them because they were pretty young and they got to experience relatively tough competition with tough swimmers which really opened their eyes.”

He made mention of a few, including Ryan Maskelyne and Savanah Tkatchenko.

“Recently they competed in our national championships and broke records over and over again, which is a good indication that they are improving.

“There’s a lot of competitions coming up and the big one is the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast next year,” the cahmpions swimmer said.

“There are some good pathways for them to improve on their swimming and it showed in the national championships last month.

“I am open for coaching and I know there are some good programmes for younger swimmers such as training courses so they all get together and get to experience a big group competing.

“Coaches from Australia and myself will give them these experiences that are hard to get here in PNG, without travelling to Australia, the USA or anywhere else in the world,” the Papua New Guinea Olympian said.

“So we are looking at a little bit more local coaching here and I am always open to giving a hand to give tips to some of the younger athletes.”

