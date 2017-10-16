THIS is an open letter of concern to Kainantu MP and Mining Minister Johnson Tuke. Your people in the Kainantu electorate have suffered enough from a lack of basic government services.

The people of Kamano, which the Kainantu to Okapa Road passes through from Raipinka to the district border village of Kosena, wish to see that section sealed.

We want to see tangible development taking place.

The first should be the road sealing from Raipinka to Kosena.

Tangible development projects will impact on the lives of people.

This then reflects your leadership.

Ritchie Indoxian,

