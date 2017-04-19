Opening of Humphrey Fellowship programme announced

THE United States Embassy has announced the opening of applications for the 2018 Humphrey Fellowship programme for citizens of Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands and Vanuatu.

The 10-month fellowship consists of academic course work and an internship in a relevant professional organisation. Fellows are accomplished mid-career professionals with demonstrated leadership and the capacity to develop a self-defined programmes of independent academic and professional development.

Humphrey fellows pursue graduate level study in the United States, build leadership skills and mutual cultural understanding with Americans.

The Humphrey Fellowship does not offer degrees but designs and implements individualised programmes to acquire career related knowledge, interact with colleagues and gain professional experience including arrangements for a six-week professional internship.

Fellows also attend special enrichment activities throughout their programme which are excellent opportunities to network with Humphrey fellows from other countries.

