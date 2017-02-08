Opening of legal year in Mt Hagen successful

THE opening of the legal year in Mt Hagen on Friday was described as a success because it attracted many people from various organisations.

Mt Hagen residential judge Justice Kenneth Frank, Justice Robert Lee Lindsay and Justice Harold Terrence Foulds attended the ceremony.

Also present were Mt Hagen senior magistrates Betty Jacobs and Bill Noki, police and CIS personnel, and lawyers.

The Baisu Seventh-day Adventist brass band escorted the judges and the magistrates from BSP bank to the Apostolic Church where a dedication service was held

Frank, in his final remarks, described 2017 as a very challenging year because of the upcoming general election.

He said there was a lot of work to be done and all in the justice system must hard work and meet the challenges ahead.

“We have a lot of civil and criminal cases that are pending because of the number of judges that we have,” Frank said.

“But I welcome each and every one of you who are here to witness the ceremony and I want to remind you that we still have a lot to do in order to meet the targets.”

He said there were a lot of criminal and civil cases still pending and encouraged court officials to get prepared and work ahead to dispose the many cases which are in the queue.

“What we will do is to commit ourselves to God and do what we can to assist others.”

Frank said because of the national election this year there would be a lot of challenges and tension but they would maintain the peace.

Like this: Like Loading...