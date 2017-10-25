Operation a relief

THE current government operation cracking down on the foreign-owned businesses and workers breaching PNG laws makes sense.

The officers from the PNG Customs, Labour Department, Investments Promotion Authority, National Capital District Commission, Bank of PNG and police have so far unearthed a lot of questionable activities happening in Port Moresby which we often only hear rumours about.

Now we know that they really exist.

The officers have in the past week been collecting evidence and questioning people from other countries doing business or working here on whether they have been complying with the law.

Some of what the officers have uncovered so far are shocking. Activities such as prostitution, ill-treatment of locals especially women, tax-evasion tactics and illegal importation of goods are happening right before our eyes.

Firstly, how these people had managed to sneak into the country should be the subject of an investigation in itself.

The major investigation should focus on how they are getting away with illegal activities and shady operations without being exposed earlier by law-enforcement agencies.

It is a big concern which must be properly investigated. It has to be established why these activities are happening right under the noses of law-enforcement agencies without even the slightest raising of an eyebrow.

The operation initiated by these government authorities are in response to the public concern over the influx of foreigners to the country and the fact that some of the work they are doing can be done by locals.

These include selling betel nuts on the streets, working in road-side shops, driving forklifts and serving as clerks.

The Labour department officers discovered that some employers were paying local workers K2.60 per hour which is below the minimum wage rate of K3.50.

They also discovered foreign workers being paid in cash by their employers to avoid paying tax.

Since the operation began last Thursday the team has:

Questioned a number foreign workers for allegedly breaching their work permits and visa conditions;

Confiscated two vehicles allegedly smuggled into the country in a container by an Asian businessman;

Uncovered a suspected prostitution racket involving Asian girls;

Discovered the abuse of local women employed by foreign-owned companies who are paid below the minimum wage rate;

Filthy kitchens of eateries;

Tax-evasion practices by companies; and

Unlicenced business operations.

The indication is that more illegal activities will be exposed as this operation is extended to other parts of the country, especially at the international borders.

What is perplexing is that aliens had to apply for a visa to come in, and for those who hardly speak a word of English, it is mind-boggling how they were issued visas and work permits in the first place.

Something smells fishy in the whole process which needs to be checked out properly and thoroughly.

It seems some people have been sleeping on the job allowing all these highly suspicious activities to continue.

The filth uncovered so far definitely is a wakeup call for an investigation or an enquiry into the operations and processes in some government departments, notably Customs, Border and Immigration.

It seems that once all the paperwork is deemed in order, no one follows up at regular intervals to check on compliance. Hence it looks like that some foreigners had been studying the systems and the pattern of governance over time slyly work out ways to beat them while authorities are sleeping – or maybe looking the other way.

Someone has to cop the blame for the influx of these foreigners some of whom are occupying businesses reserved for locals and are involved in illegal activities.

The loopholes in the systems and processes have to be blocked, the leaks in the dam patched up, unscrupulous dealings exposed and stopped.

We are talking about millions of kina in government revenue being lost, rights of locals denied, privileges which should be enjoyed by citizens removed.

It is a relief to see the government doing something about it.

