Oppo to open service centre in Port Moresby

GLOBAL electronics and technology service provider Oppo will soon open its service centre in Port Moresby.

The firm established itself in Port Moresby last December and started selling its phone brand in March.

Oppo Papua New Guinea trainer Dorcas Beatrice Ledo said the

service centre would help customers with faults in Oppo smartphones for both software and hardware.

Oppo smartphones are high-end and have a lot of features.

“But the main feature we are focused on is the camera features.

“Instead of customers going to other service centres or street phone doctors to fix the phones, Oppo has its own technicians who are well trained and know about the phones.

“So once the service centre is open, customers can come to the Oppo brand service centre to get their phones fixed and serviced with the actual parts and services for Oppo smartphones right here instead of going elsewhere.”

A centre will be opened this month in Lae.

Oppo products are sold at Fone Haus outlets at Vision City Mega Mall, Boroko, Downtown and

J-Mart in Erima.

Oppo designs, manufactures, and promote its own products to its markets globally.

