Opposition raises concern

Opposition Leader Don Polye says they support Apec 2018 but are concerned with the high cost associated with it.

He said this during debate on the Apec Safety and Security Bill (2017) yesterday.

“The Opposition supports the Government in this legislation to prepare for the Apec meetings,” Polye said.

“The Opposition has not opposed Apec or any other event.

“Our support, and the need for us working together for this very important national event is paramount and is there all the time.”

He said the Opposition’s concerns were that in a time when there were cash-flow issues, and economic growth had declined, “we do not do much dramatisation of an international event and park so much of our resources in just one or two-day events”

“In doing so, we might make our people suffer, which is an ongoing, day-to-day operation of this parliament and this executive government,” Polye said.

Like this: Like Loading...