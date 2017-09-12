Opposition ‘remains intact’ despite Pangu shift

By MALUM NALU

OPPOSITION Leader Patrick Pruaitch says the Opposition remains intact despite the defection of Pangu Pati leader Sam Basil and 11 others to the Government.

He said this yesterday as the Government numbers swelled to 73.

“PNG is now more aware of Pangu and Sam Basil’s motive,” Pruaitch said.

“However, the rest of the Opposition is intact and will hold the Government to account on policies which are not in the interest of the country.” Basil crossed over with his Pangu deputy leader William Samb (Goilala), Central Governor Robert Agarobe, Rigo MP Captain Lekwa Gure, Sohe MP Henry Amuli, Nawae MP Kennedy Wenge, Markham MP Koni Iguan, Lae MP John Rosso, Menyama MP Thomas Pelika, Tewai-Siassi MP Dr Kobby Bomareo, Sumkar MP Chris Nangoi and Lufa MP Moriape Kavori. Last week Ijivitari MP Richard Masere left the National Alliance Party to join the Government.

When the Government was formed last month, it had 60 MPs while the Opposition had 46, with five seats yet to be declared.

The only seat remaining to be declared now is for the Southern Highlands regional which is being counted in Mt Hagen because of the violence in Mendi town.

