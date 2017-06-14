Opposition void alarming, Zeming says

PEOPLE’s National Congress Party deputy leader Mao Zeming says the policy void in the Opposition is alarming and a demonstration of their members’ disorganisation and their internal conflict.

“Opposition members are already fighting over who should be their leader and this has turned very bitter,” the Minister of Fisheries claimed.

“They all want to be the alternate prime minister but they cannot even develop a coherent policy among them, let alone elect a leader.

“Don Polye has the title of Opposition leader but the others will not back him.

“There is also infighting within some Opposition parties looking to remove their leaders so they can work with the government.

“The choice for individual Opposition members and candidates is that they can be part of negativity and talking down the nation, or they can step up and embrace the change that is taking place and work for the benefit of our people.

“This Opposition doesn’t have clear polices, all they have are media statements.

“To manage a country of more than eight million people, you need policies that are planned and are viable for implementation.

“The Opposition is clueless in this regard.”

“Instead, they are fighting over which of them can come to the top.”

