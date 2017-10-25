Optimism over online selection

By PETER ESILA

THE Government’s online student selection for higher education institutions from next year will enhance quality by ensuring the door remains open for the best candidates, according to Department of Higher Education Research Science and Technology’s operations wing deputy secretary Steven Matainaho.

“Basically, we are moving from a manual process to a digital process, there are some levels of automation in the selection process,” he said.

Online selection uses a mathematical model that applies the Gale and Shapley algorithm, he said.

Matainaho said the process would maximise the opportunity for eligible students who applied for a specific programme.

He said due to the issue of limited spaces in the past, a candidate with good grade points average (GPAs) was often not selected for his first-choice programme, thus affecting his second and third choices.

“The Gale and Shapley algorithm ensures that those who are with high GPAs but are in their second or third choice will be considered for their programmes,” Matainaho said.

“It will do all those rounds, it will do the iteration by the first preference and by the second preference and then it will see the best and it will merge it, so that’s how it works.”

Meanwhile, statistics from the department shows that there were 23,823 candidates who completed their final examinations in 2015. Among them, only 36 per cent (8 717) were women. Of all the students who completed the final exams, more than 64 per cent (15,528) applied for one of the higher education institutions.

Out of them there were 5783 women, which constituted 38 per cent of all applicants. From this group 4854 candidates were selected by the higher education institutions including 1947 women (40 per cent of all selected candidates).

