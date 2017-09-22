Orchids face big first test

By JACK AMI

THE Papua New Guinea Oil Search Orchids make their debut against an experienced Australian Jillaroos side in their first international match at the National Football Stadium tomorrow.

The match is the Dennis Miall-coached side’s opportunity to gauge itself against the world’s best women’s rugby league side.

Miall said it was an historic occasion for PNG and was a great introduction to international football for his side and the bonus that it would happen in front of the local fans.

He said the Orchids were basically starting from scratch with little to no experience to rely on but he was counting on former rugby union representatives who had international experience.

Captain Cathy Neap, Carol Humeu and Helen Abau’u have all played international sevens. These three will lead PNG in a match that pits the home side’s untested talent who are expected to play a rugged style against the more polished Jillaroos.

PNG captain Neap echoed her coach’s sentiments, saying they would find out how good they were in tomorrow’s game.

Miall said his side had the right attitude and were determined to prove they belonged on the international stage.

He added that the match was also a trial to finalise the side to the Women’s Rugby League World Cup in November.

Jillaroos coach Brad McDonald was pleased with being part of the annual PM’s 13 clash, saying it helped his side for the World Cup.

Captain Ruan Simms said her side had never played in PNG and were facing the newest member of the women’s game so they were excited at the prospect.

