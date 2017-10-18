Orchids get boost for Innisfail clash

AUSTRALIAN resident Jazmyn Taumafai, whose mother was born in Port Moresby, has been named in the 19-man Oil Search PNG Orchids squad for this weekend’s World Cup warm-up fixture against an invitational side in Innisfail, Queensland.

Orchids coach Dennis Miall said Taumafai, who is based in Brisbane, and is a cousin to Kumuls hooker Kurt Baptiste will join the squad in Cairns tomorrow.

“Taumafai has represented Queensland in the women’s rugby league interstate challenge against New South Wales and will play in this warm up match,” Miall said.

“She will bring some experience into our side and I know the squad travelling down will look forward to her joining the team,” he said.

Taumafai when contacted in Brisbane said: “When I got the call from the coach to play for PNG this weekend, my heart was beating out of my chest. I am beyond excited and humbled to be given the chance to represent and play for my country. It is the opportunity of a lifetime and I’m ready to go.”

Miall said the Orchids will be playing a mayor’s invitational side made up of women from Far North Queensland.

“We were invited by the Cassowary Coast Regional Council to participate in this international rugby league exhibition to play the curtain raiser to a pre-World Cup warm-up match between Tonga and Italy,” Miall said.

“This will be a valuable test for our side as a large number of Queensland and Australian Jillaroos representatives hail from Far North Queensland,” he said.

Miall said the most important thing to gain from this match was the game experience.

“They’ve only had one international match so far against the Jillaroos last month so having another as lead-up to the Women’s Rugby League World Cup will be very useful,” he said.

“This international exposure will grow their confidence.

“It also gives the women experience of playing abroad and outside of our local environment.” Miall said.

PNGRFL chairman Sandis Tsaka urged the Orchids to enjoy the experience and make the most of the opportunity.

“I thank the Mayor of Cassowary Coast Regional Council John Kremastos for the invitation to participate and for the Orchids to play the curtain-raiser to the Tonga and Italy game,” Tsaka said.

Tsaka said the Italy versus Tonga game would see some big names in action.

The team travels to Cairns tomorrow for the 6.30pm match the following day at Callendar Park, Innisfail.

They return on Saturday. The final 24-man squad for the Women’s Rugby League World Cup will be named early next week.

Squad: Elvinah Aason, Joan Kuman, Christie Bulhage, Naomi Kaupa, Martha Karl, Shirley Joe, Fay Sogavo, Maima Wei, Delailah Ahose, Brenda Goro, Cathy Neap (C), Carol Humeu, Della Audama, Janet Michael, Akosita Baru, Vero Waula, Anne Oiufa, Helen Abau, Jazmyn Taumafai; Dennis Miall (coach).

