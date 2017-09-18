Orchids get uniforms, training gear

OIL Search presented uniforms and training gear to the Papua New Guinea Orchids in Port Moresby last Thursday.

Oil Search presented commemorative jersey for the historical game on Sept 23 when the Orchids will play the Australian Jilaroos in the curtain raiser to the annual clash between PNG and Australian PM’s 13 sides.

Oil Search executive Gerea Aopi said it was first time for PNG to field a national women’s team to participate in an international event and the company was proud to be part of this sporting history.

Aopi said Oil Search was proud to advocate for women’s empowerment and fight violence against women.

He said the message on the uniforms was clear — Strong Men Respect Women.

Managing director Peter Botten, executive manager Leon Busken, former NRL stars Lote Tiquiri, David Westley, Orchids members Cathy Neap and Maima Wai displayed the new Prime Minister’s 13 uniforms and training gear.

The presentation was witnessed by PNG Rugby Football League chairman Sandis Tsaka, chief executive officer Reatau Rau, Hunters chairman Graham Osborne and World Cup general manager David Hill.

Rau said this was the start of another journey and first time for women to represent their country.

