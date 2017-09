I WATCHED with tears as the Papua New Guinea Orchids ran on to the field on Saturday looking like schoolgirls wearing their parents’ clothes.

That made me wonder if the Orchids actually had measurements taken for their uniform or were those jerseys simply bought and given to the Orchids to wear.

Although the Orchids were playing Australia in the 21st Century, those jerseys belong in the ’80s and ’90s. It was embarrassing.

Martin, Tabubil

