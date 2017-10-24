Orchids name squad for WRLWC

HAGEN-born Jillaroos centre Amelia Kuk has been included in the Papua New Guinea Orchids squad for the Women’s Rugby League World Cup.

The 24-year-old, who debuted for Australia in last month’s curtainraiser to the annual Prime Minister’s 13 fixture in Port Moresby, missed out in selection into the Australian team and has been allowed to play for her birth country.

“We contacted her and she was excited about joining the PNG Orchids,” coach Dennis Miall said.

“She was here last month and got on well with the Orchids so she will not be new to the players. Her inclusion brings that experience to our side.”

PNGRFL chairman Sandis Tsaka announced the Oil Search-sponsored Orchids squad yesterday after Miall settled on his final 24 after last Friday’s warm-up.

The squad assembles in Port Moresby next week to prepare for the World Cup which kicks off in Sydney on Nov 16.

Orchids: Elvina Aaron, Helen Abau, Delailah Ahose, Della Audama, Akosita Baru, Christie Bulhage, Brenda Goro, Carol Humeu, Shirley Joe, Martha Karl, Gloria Kaupa, Naomi Kaupa, Amelia Kuk, Joan Kuman, Grace Mark, Mala Mark, Janet Michael, Cathy Neap, Anne Oiufa, Vanessa Palme, Fay Sogave, Jazmyn Taumafai, Vero Waula, Maima Wei.

