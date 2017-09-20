Orchids name squad

SOUTHERN Confederate’s Cathy Neap will captain the inaugural Oil Search Ltd Papua New Guinea Orchids who play the Australian Jillaroos on Saturday at the National Football Stadium.

The 28-year-old was commended by Oil Search Ltd managing director Peter Botten, Leon Busken, PNG Rugby Football League chairman Sandis Tsaka, chief executive Reatau Rau and former Australian and Queensland star Lote Tiquiri.

Neap said she was proud to be given the responsibility of leading the country’s first women’s representative rugby league team against the best side in the world.

The Engan and Gulf woman promised to unite the side in the biggest match of their lives on Saturday in the curtain-raiser to the PMs’ 13 fixture.

“We have trained well together over the last week and our team bonding has been really good,” Neap said.

“This is our first time to play in an international match against any team so we’ll see it goes.”

Botten on behalf the team’s sponsor was given the honour of announcing Neap as well as the team to play over the weekend.

The squad is dominated by Southern Confederate players with the region supplying 12 of the 18-member squad while Northern and Highlands have four players each.

The notable exclusion from the team was fullback Freda Waula who is recovering from a wrist injury.

The side is currently training under head coach Dennis Miall with former Kumul and NRL player David Westley as assistant coach while Andrew Stone, Bagelo Solien and Sammy Rice Jackson are the support staff.

PNG Orchids: Akosita Baru, Grace Mark, Shirley Joe, Martha Karl (Northern), Anne Oiufa, Fay Sogavo, Mala Mark, Christine Bulhage (Highlands), Brenda Goro, Carol Humeu, Cathy Neap (C), Della Audama, Elvina Aaron, Helen Abau, Janet Michael, Joan Kuman, Maima Wai, Naomi Kaupa, Vanessa Palme, Veronica Waula (Southern).

Like this: Like Loading...