Orchids win warm-up

THE Papua New Guinea Orchids beat a Far North Queensland invitational side 30-6 last Friday in Innisfail, Queensland, to record their first win.

The match at Callendar Park was the curtainraiser to the Rugby League World Cup warm-up match between Tonga and Italy.

The Oil Search-sponsored Orchids led 14-6 at halftime and got another 16 points in the second half to secure a morale-boosting win after their first game last month against the Australian Jillaroos in Port Moresby which they lost 42-4.

The Orchids could have won by a wider margin but poor ball handling and execution saw at least five try-scoring chances go begging.

The Orchids boosted by the inclusion of Brisbane-based Jazmyn Taumafai and live-wire dummy half Delilah Ahose dominated most of the 70-minute fixture.

The home side had several Queensland representatives but the visitors with better combination around the rucks with hooker Ahose, halves Fay Sogavo and Shirley Joe made better use of the ball.

Back-rower Carol Humeu was named the player of the match for her a strong all-round effort.

Halfback Sogavo, upon arrival at the Jackson International Airport on Saturday, said match against Australia last month had shown them what areas they needed to improve in and how to prepare for a representative game and they had learned.

“This was our first night match and it was a little cold but that didn’t affect our performance as we all were desperate to play well,” Sogavo said.

“We prepared well for this game. We learned from that loss against Australia and we worked really hard and the confidence we take from this experience playing overseas will be good for us.

Sogavo said the biggest difference from their first game to Friday’s match was that they had much more possession and were able to score tries off that.

PNG Orchids coach Dennis Miall and PNG Rugby Football League chairman Sandis Tsaka praised the side on their performance.

“After losing to Jillaroos we knew that we had a lot to work on especially on our defence,” Miall said.

“Learning from the Jillaroos loss we included hooker Ahose to organise our sets from dummy half.

“It worked out well because Delilah combined well with and our halves pairing of Fay and Shirley.

“It was a great team effort in their first overseas game. All 19 performed well and did what we asked them to do and I just want to acknowledge them for the effort,” Miall said.

“They were all confident in their attitude and approach which was made a big difference.”

Tsaka, who commended the side for claiming their first win, said the final 24-man squad would be named tomorrow.

“We now know that we are better prepared for the Women’s World Cup in Sydney next month,” Tsaka said.

“The girls will go for short break and return back for the final training camp in preparations for World Cup campaign.”

