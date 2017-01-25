Organisation aims to assist umemployed youths

THE West Taraka youth partnership programme has established an organisation called Voice of Change Foundation (VoCF) which will be a vehicle to drive skills training activities.

The organisation aims to assist unemployed youths in the settlements in Lae city to seek education through life skills training, secure job opportunities, engage with government and non-governmental organisations and participate in sustainable programmes that can alleviate law and order issues.

VoCF director Jackson Dedingi said that West Taraka was a settlement known for unruly activities especially by youths since its establishment in the 1960s.

Dedingi said that the community was at most times neglected in service delivery by the government because the settlement was located along the boundary of Lae and Huon Gulf electorates.

He said because of criminal activities in the suburb, government priority was only on police and law enforcement while MPs and other leaders directed short term assistance mainly to sporting competitions and casual job contracts.

“These are seasonal activities. Youth needed long term solutions because most young men and women who have completed various levels of formal education were unable to secure a place in tertiary institutions and return to the community and resort to illegal means of living,” Dedingi said.

