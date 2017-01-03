Organisation conducts malnutrition screening

CARE International in PNG as part of its El Nino emergency response projects in 2015 and 2016 conducted malnutrition screening for children under five and nutrition counselling to parents of malnourished children.

Assistant country director Blossum Gilmour said at a symposium in Port Moresby that CARE worked towards building resilience at family and community levels in drought-affected areas in Western Highlands,Eastern Highlands, Chimbu, Enga and Hela.

She said 3004 children under five underwent nutrition screening.

Nutrition training were conducted for 63 health workers from Gumine, Sinasina-Yongumugl, Chuave, Henganofi, Lufa, Menyama and Tambul districts.

She said from tests, 166 children were identified as under-nourished.

The 48 with complications were referred to provincial hospitals and district health centres.

“Both health and nutrition needs were great in the districts CARE worked in,” she said.

“Limited funding, staffing and response timeframes made it difficult for CARE to do more but where it could be accommodated, atleast we were helping children and mothers.”

