Organisation focuses on food security to tackle migration

THE FOOD and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations views food security as one of many ways to tackle migration issues in Papua New Guinea, country representative, Ken Shimizu says.

He said migration was presenting complex challenges today and more people have been forced to flee their homes since the Second World War due to increased conflict, hunger, poverty and extreme weather events linked to climate change – important factors contributing to the migration challenge.

Shimizu was speaking during World Food Day on Friday at the PNG University of Natural Resources and Environment at Vudal, East New Britain. “The migration challenge also exists in Papua New Guinea. While international migration is still relatively low, internal displacement is increasing due to a variety of factors. The last decade has seen more than a 100,000 people migrate due to environmental issues, induced displacement and internal conflict,” he said.

The 37th World Food Day theme was ‘Change the future of migration, Invest in food security and rural development’.

He said from the FAO point of view, they were trying to tackle the migration issues through food security, social protection, environmental resilience, climate change and rural development.

Like this: Like Loading...