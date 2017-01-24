Organisation recruits volunteers to train

AN organisation is recruiting 20 volunteer facilitators to be part of its school-based violence prevention programme in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville.

Equal Playing Field country programme manager Jacqui Joseph said the volunteers would be trained in child protection, gender equality and the violence prevention school programme.

The training will be from Jan 30 to Feb 3 in Arawa.

The Equal Playing Field started in 2013 under the name “Rugby League against Violence”. The name was changed in 2015 to reflect the overall goal of the organisation, which is to prevent violence against women by promoting gender equality.

“There is a growing interest from the youths in the region to give something back to their communities and as an organisation, we are ready to equip them with useful tools to better the wellbeing of their communities,” Joseph said.

“We would like them to take more proactive roles within their communities from the insights that will be gaining from our programme.”

She said EPF was developing a skilled force of trained volunteers to work with young people through sport and respectful relationship education.

Their ideal candidates should be between 18 and 35, passionate about working with young people and available during the working week.

Like this: Like Loading...