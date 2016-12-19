Organisers hail 2016 Southern 9s a success

By JACK AMI

THE management of Southern League 9s have hailed the recently-completed tournament at the National Football Stadium as a success.

Southern League 9s founder and director Ivan Ravu said the event has lifted the profile of the Southern Region 9s rugby league tournament.

“Giving an opportunity to youth from the rural areas of the Southern region was a huge boost for participating this year,” Ravu said.

“Late entries were accepted to make up the 74 teams.

“It was obvious from day one of the tournament that the performance also lifted, with some great exciting matches during the five-day event.

“The numerous young faces with high level of skill on show during the tournament did not let the fans down as they were entertained with an exciting brand of rugby league.

“The usual six-day tournament was reduced to five days due to the cost of hiring the venue, however that did not affect the running of the tourney nor the performance of the teams.”

The organiser was grateful to Abau MP Sir Puka Temu and Sir George and the Constantinou group of companies for contributing K50,000 towards the hire of the National Football Stadium.

All prizes were paid out in cash on the last day of the tournament.

Ravu said a 40-men squad would be announced after consultation with respective team coaches for their input.

“The announcement will include the coaching staff and date of the double-header in conjunction with Vipers and Gulf Isapea preparations for the start of the Digicel Cup,” he said.

