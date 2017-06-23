Oro election manager, wife harassed on social media

NORTHERN election manager Peter Malaifeope and his wife have been harassed on social media allegedly by candidates.

Malaifeope, who has managed two elections in the province, told The National that even though his wife was not involved, people were also attacking her on social media.

Some claimed she had been seen talking to candidates and that she was favouring these people.

Similar accusations were also made against her when the couple attended a funeral service.

Both have lodge separate complaints with the Popondetta police.

Malaifeope said he was doing everything by the book and was disappointed with the allegations.

One candidate had been intimidating him through social media since early this month, accusing him of inflating the common rolls for Higaturu and Popondetta Urban.

Malaifeope said the Electoral Commission had provided the common rolls which were confirmed to be correct.

It is understood that an assistant returning officer, Charles Tataembo, had also been harassed in the same manner.

Malaifeope urged candidates to leave them alone to carry out their work.

“We have managed elections before and we are capable of performing our duties,” he said.

